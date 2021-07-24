Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. 271,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,972. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.