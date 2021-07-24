Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

