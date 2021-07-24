Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

