Comparing Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avantor alerts:

92.7% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avantor and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 1 12 0 2.92 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Avantor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.39 $116.60 million $0.89 41.78 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 3.51% 41.17% 6.84% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats Singular Genomics Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.