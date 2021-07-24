Comparing PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73% PulteGroup 13.14% 22.42% 12.36%

This table compares Landsea Homes and PulteGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.54 -$36.64 million N/A N/A PulteGroup $11.04 billion 1.29 $1.41 billion $4.71 11.48

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 PulteGroup 1 5 8 1 2.60

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Landsea Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

