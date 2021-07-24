Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,571 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Coupang accounts for 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,449. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

