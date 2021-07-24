CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.96. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 805 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

