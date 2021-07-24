Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,946.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Shares of CSU traded up C$10.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,928.54. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$1,947.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,832.06.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.