ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WISH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.