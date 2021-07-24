Contrasting FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.30 -$1.78 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 8.97 $704.22 million $10.70 24.03

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20% FLEETCOR Technologies 31.73% 28.76% 8.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The OLB Group and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

The OLB Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $310.11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

