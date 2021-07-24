Contrasting Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and UGI (NYSE:UGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A UGI 12.97% 14.86% 4.54%

2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Montauk Renewables and UGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 UGI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.47%. UGI has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than UGI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and UGI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 9.70 $4.60 million N/A N/A UGI $6.56 billion 1.47 $532.00 million $2.67 17.28

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Summary

UGI beats Montauk Renewables on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 45,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 670,000 customers in the portions of 46 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

