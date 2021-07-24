Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Trading Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

