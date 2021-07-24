Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Trading Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

