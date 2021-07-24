Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
Shares of CTS traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,008. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.23.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
