Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,008. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5104995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

