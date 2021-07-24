CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.80 ($13.88) and last traded at €11.70 ($13.76). 70,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.22 ($13.20).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.62. The stock has a market cap of $324.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

