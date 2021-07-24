Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

