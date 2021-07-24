CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CRMD opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CorMedix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

