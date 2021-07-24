Cornerstone Building Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 924% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.
NYSE CNR opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.11.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.