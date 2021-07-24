Cornerstone Building Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 924% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.