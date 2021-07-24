Craig Hallum Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.
NYSE LAD opened at $379.74 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
