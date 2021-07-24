Craig Hallum Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

NYSE LAD opened at $379.74 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

