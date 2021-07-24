Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SDC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

