Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $190.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

