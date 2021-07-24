Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.