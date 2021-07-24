Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,820 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

