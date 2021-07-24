Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,791 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,627,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.