Credit Suisse AG Sells 29,583 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,583 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of PTGX opened at $47.02 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.