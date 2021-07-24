Credit Suisse AG Takes $511,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 11.22% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

SSG stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

