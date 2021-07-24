Credit Suisse Group Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $115.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.73. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

