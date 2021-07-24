Critical Analysis: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SilverBow Resources and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Antero Resources 1 2 10 0 2.69

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential downside of 26.20%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.35 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.97 Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.18 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -21.71

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -130.55% -13.51% -2.15% Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

