Critical Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Infosys alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infosys and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25 Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $20.16, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $61.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Infosys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 6.80 $2.61 billion $0.61 35.62 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infosys beats Doximity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.