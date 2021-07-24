Critical Comparison: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Brighthouse Financial N/A 6.39% 0.48%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Midwest and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brighthouse Financial 2 6 0 0 1.75

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.44%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.48 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.63 Brighthouse Financial $8.50 billion 0.42 -$1.06 billion $10.19 4.09

Midwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brighthouse Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

