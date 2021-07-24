Critical Contrast: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -4.04% -3.89% Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 361.39 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

