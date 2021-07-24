Critical Survey: Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) & Its Peers

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logan Ridge Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 250 878 779 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million -$35.45 million 840.33 Logan Ridge Finance Competitors $139.02 million $19.47 million 47.81

Logan Ridge Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 84.91% 6.10% 2.88%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance competitors beat Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

