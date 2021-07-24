Critical Survey: Yalla Group (YALA) and Its Rivals

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is one of 91 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yalla Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group Competitors -17.03% -18.82% -4.22%

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yalla Group Competitors 891 3722 7801 259 2.59

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.13%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million $3.21 million -700.50 Yalla Group Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 44.38

Yalla Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yalla Group competitors beat Yalla Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

