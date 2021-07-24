CROAT (CROAT) One Day Volume Hits $651.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $179,340.32 and $651.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,333,941 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

