Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 871,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,815. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

