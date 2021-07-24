CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $19.28. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 15,580 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

