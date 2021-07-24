CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 4.4% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $264.77. 73,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,788,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

