Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.17.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

