Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,559.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $6,559.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,668,492 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

