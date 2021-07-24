Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.00837721 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

