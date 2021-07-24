CryptoBlades Reaches Market Cap of $103.62 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $103.62 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 902.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $147.53 or 0.00435118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00114524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00147216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.90 or 0.99779602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.00893638 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

