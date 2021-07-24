CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after buying an additional 214,551 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

