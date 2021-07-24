Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,675 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.98 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

