Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

