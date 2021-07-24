Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.