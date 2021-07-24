Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,094 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Energizer worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

