Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

