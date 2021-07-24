CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 12,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $83.27. 4,090,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.