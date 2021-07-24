Cyclone Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $49,669.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $430.41 or 0.01264801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $49,669.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002355 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007490 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

