D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,325 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

