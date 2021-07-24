D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 179,799 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 115.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,799 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.86 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

